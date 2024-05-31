Philadelphia attempting world record for drag story time

|Advertisement
Drag performer Brittany Lynn is scheduled to emcee the record attempt and several drag performers from around the Philadelphia region are slated to read aloud from children's books in an attempt to set a world record.
A Guinness World Records adjudicator is being brought to the city to supervise the event.
The attempt is timed to coincide with the start of Pride month, which will feature numerous events across the city for the duration of June.
Those wishing to attend the record attempt are being encouraged to preregister online.