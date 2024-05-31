Idaho man uses his nose to inflate balloons for world record

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 31 (UPI) -- Serial record-breaker David Rush earned his 173rd concurrently-held Guinness World Records title by using his nose to inflate 28 balloons in three minutes.

Rush, who is on a quest to hold the most concurrent Guinness World Records titles, already held the one minute version of the record, but the three minute version took him 42 attempts to achieve.

He was eventually able to inflate 28 balloons in the allotted time, enough to become a co-holder of the title with fellow serial record-breaker Ashrita Furman.

Rush is attempting to surpass serial record-breaker Silvio Sabba's total of 180 concurrently-held Guinness World Records titles.