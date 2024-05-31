Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 31 (UPI) -- A Florida police officer on patrol ended up rescuing a kitten he spotted in the middle of a busy highway.

The Alachua Police Department said in a Facebook post that an officer driving on Highway 441 spotted a kitten in the middle of the roadway "while vehicles continued to pass within feet of it."

The officer was able to rescue the kitten and bring it into his car.

"Thanks to the help of a Mi Apa Latin Cafe driver who used their truck to assist in stopping traffic, the kitten was safely removed from danger," the post said.

The department said the kitten now has a new "loving forever home" with one of the department's dispatchers.