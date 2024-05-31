Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 31, 2024 / 4:53 PM

Kitten rescued from middle of Florida highway

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

May 31 (UPI) -- A Florida police officer on patrol ended up rescuing a kitten he spotted in the middle of a busy highway.

The Alachua Police Department said in a Facebook post that an officer driving on Highway 441 spotted a kitten in the middle of the roadway "while vehicles continued to pass within feet of it."

Advertisement

The officer was able to rescue the kitten and bring it into his car.

"Thanks to the help of a Mi Apa Latin Cafe driver who used their truck to assist in stopping traffic, the kitten was safely removed from danger," the post said.

The department said the kitten now has a new "loving forever home" with one of the department's dispatchers.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Philadelphia attempting world record for drag story time
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Philadelphia attempting world record for drag story time
May 31 (UPI) -- Organizers of a Guinness World Record attempt in Philadelphia are seeking audience members to participate in the world's largest drag story time reading.
Indiana zoo's escaped baby bobcat safely captured
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Indiana zoo's escaped baby bobcat safely captured
May 31 (UPI) -- A baby bobcat who escaped from her enclosure at an Indiana zoo was safely captured and returned to the facility, city officials said.
Stop for party supplies leads to $162,441 lottery prize
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Stop for party supplies leads to $162,441 lottery prize
May 31 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia man visiting Maryland for a friend's party made a stop for beverages and scored a $162,441 lottery prize.
Idaho man uses his nose to inflate balloons for world record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Idaho man uses his nose to inflate balloons for world record
May 31 (UPI) -- Serial record-breaker David Rush earned his 173rd concurrently-held Guinness World Records title by using his nose to inflate 28 balloons in three minutes.
Rowdy resort town bans penis costumes, blow-up dolls
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Rowdy resort town bans penis costumes, blow-up dolls
May 31 (UPI) -- A resort town in Spain is attempting to calm tourists' rowdy bachelor and bachelorette parties by banning blow-up dolls and giant penis costumes from being displayed in public.
Firefighters rescue tiny kitten from storm drain
Odd News // 1 day ago
Firefighters rescue tiny kitten from storm drain
May 30 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Texas went underground to rescue a kitten that was trapped in a storm drain for multiple days.
Man breaks his own world record for typing with his nose
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man breaks his own world record for typing with his nose
May 30 (UPI) -- An Indian man broke his own Guinness World Record by typing the alphabet in 25.66 seconds using only a keyboard and his nose.
Mountain team uses 'aggressive swimming' to rescue lamb
Odd News // 1 day ago
Mountain team uses 'aggressive swimming' to rescue lamb
May 30 (UPI) -- A British mountain rescue team used a raft and "some aggressive swimming techniques" to save a lamb stranded on a precarious slope above deep water at Peak District National Park.
Man wins $50,000 lottery prize using license plate number
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man wins $50,000 lottery prize using license plate number
May 30 (UPI) -- A Maryland man used his license plate number to win a $50,000 prize from a Pick 5 lottery drawing.
Overdue book returned to Finnish library after 84 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Overdue book returned to Finnish library after 84 years
May 30 (UPI) -- A book by Arthur Conan Doyle was returned to a library in Finland 84 years past its due date.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dad wins big lottery prize three months after daughter
Dad wins big lottery prize three months after daughter
Man breaks his own world record for typing with his nose
Man breaks his own world record for typing with his nose
Overturned strawberry truck causes jam on two highways
Overturned strawberry truck causes jam on two highways
Bear steals package of Oreos from California home
Bear steals package of Oreos from California home
90-year-old man named the world's oldest truck driver
90-year-old man named the world's oldest truck driver
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement