Man wins $50,000 lottery prize using license plate number

A Maryland man used the license plate numbers from his Tesla to play the Maryland Lottery's Pick 5 drawing and won a $50,000 prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- A Maryland man used his license plate number to win a $50,000 prize from a Pick 5 lottery drawing. The Carroll County man told Maryland Lottery officials he owns three vehicles and regularly uses their license plate numbers to place Pick 5 bets. Advertisement

The man used the license plate number from his Tesla to buy $1 straight bet tickets for the May 22 midday and evening Pick 5 drawings from the Liquor Barn store on East Baltimore Street in Taneytown.

The player checked his ticket right after the midday drawing and discovered he had matched the winning numbers, 5-6-8-4-3.

The ticket earned him a $50,000 prize.

The player said his winnings will help him pay off some bills in preparation for his retirement in July. He said some of the money will also go toward home and garden projects after he retires.