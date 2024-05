Firefighters in Seguin, Texas, climbed into a storm drain to rescue a kitten that had been trapped underground for a few days. Photo courtesy of the Seguin Fire Department/Facebook

May 30 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Texas went underground to rescue a kitten that was trapped in a storm drain for multiple days. The Seguin Fire Department said on social media that C-Shift crews from Station 3 responded Wednesday to a report of a kitten that had been trapped in a storm drain "for a few days."

"As soon as crews were informed, they got to work," the post said.

The department shared photos showing firefighters removing two different manhole covers so they could descend into the drain to find the feline.

The kitten was successfully brought out into the daylight.

"Another reminder that no job is too big or small," the department said.