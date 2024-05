Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 30 (UPI) -- An Indian man broke his own Guinness World Record by typing the alphabet in 25.66 seconds using only a keyboard and his nose.

Vinod Kumar Chaudhary, 44, first set the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to type the alphabet with the nose in 2023, when he logged a time of 27.8 seconds, and he broke the record again later in the year with a time of 26.73 seconds.

Chaudhary has now broken the record a second time, managing the feat in 25.66 seconds.

The rules of the record required Chaudhary to type all 26 letters of the Roman alphabet on a standard QWERTY keyboard with a space between each letter.

Chaudhary also holds the records for the fastest time to type the alphabet backward (single hand), with a time of 5.36 seconds, and the fastest time to type the alphabet with hands behind the back, at 6.78 seconds.

"My profession has been typing, that is why I thought of making a record in it, in which both my passion and my livelihood remain," he told Guinness World Records.