May 30 (UPI) -- A British mountain rescue team used a raft and "some aggressive swimming techniques" to save a lamb stranded on a precarious slope above deep water at Peak District National Park. The Edale Mountain Rescue Team said on social media a team leader and a swift water rescue technician responded to evaluate the situation when an animal was reported "stuck above deep water and on a near vertical and loose slope in the Edale Valley." Advertisement A plan was put in place, but the team was side-tracked by a call for a human rescue and they returned later to find "the lamb had managed to get in a more awkward spot than before." Rescuers used an inflatable raft and "some aggressive swimming techniques" to reach the young sheep and secure it in a rescue bag with some "gentle lamb wrangling." Advertisement The lamb was then hoisted to a bridge over its location. The lamb was not injured, the team said. "All ended well with a very happy farmer, and a quite nonchalant ewe, quite unaware of where her baby had been for the last eight hours," the post said.