May 29, 2024 / 2:14 PM

Kangaroo escapes from zoo in Thailand

By Ben Hooper
May 29 (UPI) -- Zookeepers in Chiang Mai, Thailand, are on the hunt for a kangaroo that escaped from the facility while its cage was being cleaned.

Officials at the Chiang Mai Zoo said the female red kangaroo fled the facility Wednesday morning while its enclosure was being cleaned.

"The kangaroo unexpectedly jumped towards the door of the cage," zoo director Wuthichai Muangman told the Bangkok Post. "Staff tried to block it but the kangaroo hopped away quickly through the zoo gate."

The kangaroo was caught on video by a surprised resident as it hopped through the city.

Wuthichai said zookeepers are tracking sightings of the animal and are hoping to recapture it before it finds its way to a nearly large wooded area.

Chance eBay encounter returns long-lost charm to Utah family
Odd News // 38 minutes ago
Chance eBay encounter returns long-lost charm to Utah family
May 29 (UPI) -- A Utah woman was reunited with a long-lost family charm after she randomly came across it on eBay.
Pet snake rescued from teacup in Michigan
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Pet snake rescued from teacup in Michigan
May 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Michigan came to the rescue of a pet snake that slithered through the handle of a miniature teacup and became stuck.
Firefighters free cat with head stuck through rim of tire
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Firefighters free cat with head stuck through rim of tire
May 28 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Washington came to the rescue of a cat found with his head stuck through the middle of a discarded spare tire.
Itchy hand leads to $30,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Itchy hand leads to $30,000 lottery prize
May 28 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman said a superstition about an itchy palm led to her winning a $30,000 lottery prize.
Idaho men break record for behind-the-back disc catches
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Idaho men break record for behind-the-back disc catches
May 28 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men perfected their throwing and catching techniques to break the Guinness World Record for the most consecutive behind-the-back flying disc catches.
Peafowl escape from Bronx Zoo for New York adventure
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Peafowl escape from Bronx Zoo for New York adventure
May 28 (UPI) -- Officials at New York's Bronx Zoo said seven peafowl went out for an adventure in the city, and one remained on the loose Tuesday.
90-year-old man named the world's oldest truck driver
Odd News // 23 hours ago
90-year-old man named the world's oldest truck driver
May 28 (UPI) -- The 90-year-old holder of the Guinness World Record for the oldest truck driver said "the word 'retire' is not" in his vocabulary.
Flock of noisy feral chickens keeps village residents up at night
Odd News // 1 day ago
Flock of noisy feral chickens keeps village residents up at night
May 28 (UPI) -- Residents of an English town are complaining about a noisy group of unruly locals -- a flock of about 100 feral chickens.
Escaped monkey captured after days on the loose in S.C.
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped monkey captured after days on the loose in S.C.
May 28 (UPI) -- A misbehaving monkey that escaped from his South Carolina home has been safely captured after spending the weekend on the loose.
Stranded cat rescued from atop utility pole
Odd News // 4 days ago
Stranded cat rescued from atop utility pole
May 24 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California teamed up with utility company workers to rescue a cat stranded at the top of a utility pole for several days.
