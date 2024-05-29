Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 29 (UPI) -- Zookeepers in Chiang Mai, Thailand, are on the hunt for a kangaroo that escaped from the facility while its cage was being cleaned.

Officials at the Chiang Mai Zoo said the female red kangaroo fled the facility Wednesday morning while its enclosure was being cleaned.

"The kangaroo unexpectedly jumped towards the door of the cage," zoo director Wuthichai Muangman told the Bangkok Post. "Staff tried to block it but the kangaroo hopped away quickly through the zoo gate."

The kangaroo was caught on video by a surprised resident as it hopped through the city.

Wuthichai said zookeepers are tracking sightings of the animal and are hoping to recapture it before it finds its way to a nearly large wooded area.