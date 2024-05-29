Dad wins big lottery prize three months after daughter

William Fannin scored a $50,000 Powerball prize just three months after his daughter won an even bigger prize from an online lottery game. Photo courtesy of the Kentucky Lottery

May 29 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man collected a $50,000 lottery prize just three months after his daughter scored a $150,438.47 jackpot. Hazard resident William Fannin visited Kentucky Lottery headquarters with his wife, Frieda, to collect a $50,000 prize from the May 13 Powerball drawing.

Fannin bought his ticket from the Zip Zone on East Main Street in Hazard. He said he bought his weekly Powerball tickets from another store for 25 years, but scored his big prize after making an unusual stop at the Zip Zone.

The Powerball win came just three months after Fannin's daughter, Starla, won $150,438.47 the Merry Money Bonus Jackpot Instant Play game online.

Fannin said it was Starla who first found out about the $50,000 Powerball ticket sold at the Zip Zone.

"She texted her mom about it but said, 'It wasn't sold where dad normally buys his tickets so it can't be him,'" Fannin told lottery officials.

Fannin scanned his ticket at a store the next morning.

"It came up $50,000," he said. "I was numb."

Fannin said he went home to tell his wife.

"I told her, 'Sit down,'" he recalled.

The couple said Starla was just as excited.

"She was probably more tickled than me," Fannin said. "She was so excited!"