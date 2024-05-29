Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 29, 2024 / 1:37 PM

Chance eBay encounter returns long-lost charm to Utah family

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

May 29 (UPI) -- A Utah woman was reunited with a long-lost family charm after she randomly came across it on eBay.

Joan Eccles said her stepfather, Augusto William Conti, was serving in New Guinea during World War II in 1944 when he sent a pair of matching charms to Eccles and her mother, Agnes Inez Redfern, for Valentine's Day.

Advertisement

The charms, crafted using coins, were respectively inscribed "New Guinea, To My Darling Joan, 1944," and "New Guinea, To My Darling Wife, 1944."

Eccles said she has held onto her charm for the past 80 years, but her mother's was believed lost after she died in Georgia in 1963.

Eccles said she was browsing eBay recently and was shocked to see her mother's charm listed.

Her daughters, Vikki Fredrickson and Staci Wilson, reached out to the California-based seller and discovered it had been purchased at a flea market.

Fredrickson and Wilson bought the charm and presented it to Eccles as a Mother's Day gift.

"It's a story of hearts coming back together, where both literally and physically she has a memory back, and we have this to continue on in our family for decades, years to come," Fredrickson told KSL-TV.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Kangaroo escapes from zoo in Thailand
Odd News // 10 minutes ago
Kangaroo escapes from zoo in Thailand
May 29 (UPI) -- Zookeepers in Chiang Mai, Thailand, are on the hunt for a kangaroo that escaped from the facility while its cage was being cleaned.
Pet snake rescued from teacup in Michigan
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Pet snake rescued from teacup in Michigan
May 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Michigan came to the rescue of a pet snake that slithered through the handle of a miniature teacup and became stuck.
Firefighters free cat with head stuck through rim of tire
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Firefighters free cat with head stuck through rim of tire
May 28 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Washington came to the rescue of a cat found with his head stuck through the middle of a discarded spare tire.
Itchy hand leads to $30,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Itchy hand leads to $30,000 lottery prize
May 28 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman said a superstition about an itchy palm led to her winning a $30,000 lottery prize.
Idaho men break record for behind-the-back disc catches
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Idaho men break record for behind-the-back disc catches
May 28 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men perfected their throwing and catching techniques to break the Guinness World Record for the most consecutive behind-the-back flying disc catches.
Peafowl escape from Bronx Zoo for New York adventure
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Peafowl escape from Bronx Zoo for New York adventure
May 28 (UPI) -- Officials at New York's Bronx Zoo said seven peafowl went out for an adventure in the city, and one remained on the loose Tuesday.
90-year-old man named the world's oldest truck driver
Odd News // 1 day ago
90-year-old man named the world's oldest truck driver
May 28 (UPI) -- The 90-year-old holder of the Guinness World Record for the oldest truck driver said "the word 'retire' is not" in his vocabulary.
Flock of noisy feral chickens keeps village residents up at night
Odd News // 1 day ago
Flock of noisy feral chickens keeps village residents up at night
May 28 (UPI) -- Residents of an English town are complaining about a noisy group of unruly locals -- a flock of about 100 feral chickens.
Escaped monkey captured after days on the loose in S.C.
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped monkey captured after days on the loose in S.C.
May 28 (UPI) -- A misbehaving monkey that escaped from his South Carolina home has been safely captured after spending the weekend on the loose.
Stranded cat rescued from atop utility pole
Odd News // 4 days ago
Stranded cat rescued from atop utility pole
May 24 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California teamed up with utility company workers to rescue a cat stranded at the top of a utility pole for several days.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.C. man shares half of $100,000 lottery prize with friend
N.C. man shares half of $100,000 lottery prize with friend
90-year-old man named the world's oldest truck driver
90-year-old man named the world's oldest truck driver
Flock of noisy feral chickens keeps village residents up at night
Flock of noisy feral chickens keeps village residents up at night
Firefighters free cat with head stuck through rim of tire
Firefighters free cat with head stuck through rim of tire
Alligator escapes from petting zoo at Missouri middle school
Alligator escapes from petting zoo at Missouri middle school
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement