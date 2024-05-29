Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 29 (UPI) -- A bear was caught on camera breaking into a California home and leaving with only one stolen item: a package of Oreo cookies.

A video recorded in the Canyon Crest Drive area in Monrovia shows the bear entering the home through a window and exiting with the package of Oreos dangling from its mouth.

Neighbor Vina Khoury said the same sweet-toothed bear, now known to residents as Oreo, previously visited her garage to steal chocolate cake from her refrigerator.

"I feel like I can't leave a window open even with a screen because he literally took the screen out, so that's a little alarming for me," Khoury told KABC-TV.