Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 28, 2024 / 4:25 PM

Peafowl escape Bronx Zoo for New York adventure

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

May 28 (UPI) -- Officials at New York's Bronx Zoo said seven peafowl went out for an adventure in the city, and one remained on the loose Tuesday.

The seven peacocks and peahens, members of the zoo's flock of about 100 free-roaming peafowl, wandered out of the zoo on Monday and made their way to the Morris Park area.

Advertisement

Driver Harry Phillips stopped to help the birds when he spotted them wandering into traffic at the Morris Park train station.

"I kind of did a double take and didn't know if I was really seeing a peacock," he told WABC-TV. "I went behind them and made sure that the cars weren't coming."

Phillips and other residents contacted authorities, and five of the avians were captured in Dany Martinez's back yard.

"I was surprised and I got scared because it was right in front of my door," Martinez said.

The Bronx Zoo said one other bird returned to the zoo on its own, and the lone remaining fugitive is being monitored.

Officials said the free-roaming peafowl occasionally wander outside of zoo grounds, but they usually don't go far and will return on their own.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Itchy hand leads to $30,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 4 minutes ago
Itchy hand leads to $30,000 lottery prize
May 28 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman said a superstition about an itchy palm led to her winning a $30,000 lottery prize.
Idaho men break record for behind-the-back disc catches
Odd News // 10 minutes ago
Idaho men break record for behind-the-back disc catches
May 28 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men perfected their throwing and catching techniques to break the Guinness World Record for the most consecutive behind-the-back flying disc catches.
90-year-old man named the world's oldest truck driver
Odd News // 2 hours ago
90-year-old man named the world's oldest truck driver
May 28 (UPI) -- The 90-year-old holder of the Guinness World Record for the oldest truck driver said "the word 'retire' is not" in his vocabulary.
Flock of noisy feral chickens keeps village residents up at night
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Flock of noisy feral chickens keeps village residents up at night
May 28 (UPI) -- Residents of an English town are complaining about a noisy group of unruly locals -- a flock of about 100 feral chickens.
Escaped monkey captured after days on the loose in S.C.
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Escaped monkey captured after days on the loose in S.C.
May 28 (UPI) -- A misbehaving monkey that escaped from his South Carolina home has been safely captured after spending the weekend on the loose.
Stranded cat rescued from atop utility pole
Odd News // 4 days ago
Stranded cat rescued from atop utility pole
May 24 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California teamed up with utility company workers to rescue a cat stranded at the top of a utility pole for several days.
Fortune cookie numbers earn Va. woman $50,000 Powerball prize
Odd News // 4 days ago
Fortune cookie numbers earn Va. woman $50,000 Powerball prize
May 24 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman used the numbers from inside a fortune cookie to play Powerball and won a $50,000 prize.
Alligator escapes from petting zoo at Missouri middle school
Odd News // 4 days ago
Alligator escapes from petting zoo at Missouri middle school
May 24 (UPI) -- Authorities in Missouri are searching for a small alligator that escaped from a petting zoo exhibit set up at a Kansas City middle school.
Shaving cream and table tennis balls earn man his 171st world record
Odd News // 4 days ago
Shaving cream and table tennis balls earn man his 171st world record
May 24 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush covered his head in shaving cream and bounced table tennis balls to earn his 171st concurrently held title.
Exotic animal captured after five days on the loose in England
Odd News // 4 days ago
Exotic animal captured after five days on the loose in England
May 24 (UPI) -- A Central American tayra weasel that escaped from a zoo in England was safely recaptured after about five days on the loose.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alligator escapes from petting zoo at Missouri middle school
Alligator escapes from petting zoo at Missouri middle school
Fortune cookie numbers earn Va. woman $50,000 Powerball prize
Fortune cookie numbers earn Va. woman $50,000 Powerball prize
Shaving cream and table tennis balls earn man his 171st world record
Shaving cream and table tennis balls earn man his 171st world record
N.C. man shares half of $100,000 lottery prize with friend
N.C. man shares half of $100,000 lottery prize with friend
Stranded cat rescued from atop utility pole
Stranded cat rescued from atop utility pole
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement