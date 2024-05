A South Carolina woman said a superstition about itchy hands led her to winning a $30,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe May 28 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman said a superstition about an itchy palm led to her winning a $30,000 lottery prize. The Midlands woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she stopped at the Walmart Fuel Station on Pinewood Road in Sumter for a very specific reason: "My hand was itching a lot." Advertisement

An old superstition holds that itchy palms are a sign of impending good luck in the lottery, so the woman picked out a $2 20X The Cash scratch-off ticket.

She scratched the ticket off in her car and revealed a $30,000 prize.

The woman said she now has to figure out what to do with her winnings.

"I don't have any plans for it yet," she said.