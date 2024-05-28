Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 28, 2024 / 11:38 AM

Escaped monkey captured after days on the loose in S.C.

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

May 28 (UPI) -- A misbehaving monkey that escaped from his South Carolina home has been safely captured after spending the weekend on the loose.

Colleton County Animal Services announced Monday on social media that the 15-year-old Japanese macaque, named Bradley, was successfully captured and is back in the custody of his owner.

Advertisement

Animal Services officials said Bradley escaped Thursday from the Walterboro habitat where he has lived for nearly 6 years.

Animal Services and the Colleton County Sheriff's Office joined in the search for the simian suspect on Friday after initial attempts to recapture Bradley were unsuccessful.

Officials had said prior to Bradley's capture that the search for the monkey was being hindered by members of the public attempting to get a look at the animal.

Video posted to social media showed Bradley perched on top of a resident's shed.

"The outpouring of concern and information from Colleton County residents has been overwhelming and we are thankful for the public's support in helping to locate Bradley. We so appreciate the community's support for animal welfare," Animal Services officials wrote.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Stranded cat rescued from atop utility pole
Odd News // 3 days ago
Stranded cat rescued from atop utility pole
May 24 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California teamed up with utility company workers to rescue a cat stranded at the top of a utility pole for several days.
Fortune cookie numbers earn Va. woman $50,000 Powerball prize
Odd News // 3 days ago
Fortune cookie numbers earn Va. woman $50,000 Powerball prize
May 24 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman used the numbers from inside a fortune cookie to play Powerball and won a $50,000 prize.
Alligator escapes from petting zoo at Missouri middle school
Odd News // 3 days ago
Alligator escapes from petting zoo at Missouri middle school
May 24 (UPI) -- Authorities in Missouri are searching for a small alligator that escaped from a petting zoo exhibit set up at a Kansas City middle school.
Shaving cream and table tennis balls earn man his 171st world record
Odd News // 3 days ago
Shaving cream and table tennis balls earn man his 171st world record
May 24 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush covered his head in shaving cream and bounced table tennis balls to earn his 171st concurrently held title.
Exotic animal captured after five days on the loose in England
Odd News // 3 days ago
Exotic animal captured after five days on the loose in England
May 24 (UPI) -- A Central American tayra weasel that escaped from a zoo in England was safely recaptured after about five days on the loose.
Madonna fan earns world record with 18 tattoos of the singer
Odd News // 4 days ago
Madonna fan earns world record with 18 tattoos of the singer
May 23 (UPI) -- A devoted pop music fan paid tribute to her favorite artist by getting a record-breaking 18 tattoos of Madonna on her body.
Sister picked out N.C. teenager's $1M winning lottery ticket
Odd News // 4 days ago
Sister picked out N.C. teenager's $1M winning lottery ticket
May 23 (UPI) -- A North Carolina 18-year-old scored a $1 million prize by having his sister choose his scratch-off lottery ticket.
Dogs don Met Gala-inspired looks at Pet Gala fashion show
Odd News // 4 days ago
Dogs don Met Gala-inspired looks at Pet Gala fashion show
May 23 (UPI) -- Canine couture is now on display at the AKC's Museum of the Dog in New York after more then two dozen dogs donned Met Gala-inspired fashions and walked the red carpet for the second annual Pet Gala.
Lost wallet returned to British Columbia man after 33 years
Odd News // 4 days ago
Lost wallet returned to British Columbia man after 33 years
May 23 (UPI) -- A 14-year-old boy fishing with friends at the Comox Marina on British Columbia's Vancouver Island ended up with an unexpected catch -- a wallet that had been lost 33 years earlier.
8-year-old named world's youngest drone videographer
Odd News // 5 days ago
8-year-old named world's youngest drone videographer
May 23 (UPI) -- An Indiana 8-year-old whose drone footage earned her an award at the AZDroneFest International Film Festival earned a Guinness World Record as the world's youngest drone videographer.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alligator escapes from petting zoo at Missouri middle school
Alligator escapes from petting zoo at Missouri middle school
Fortune cookie numbers earn Va. woman $50,000 Powerball prize
Fortune cookie numbers earn Va. woman $50,000 Powerball prize
Shaving cream and table tennis balls earn man his 171st world record
Shaving cream and table tennis balls earn man his 171st world record
Stranded cat rescued from atop utility pole
Stranded cat rescued from atop utility pole
Madonna fan earns world record with 18 tattoos of the singer
Madonna fan earns world record with 18 tattoos of the singer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement