May 28, 2024 / 1:31 PM

Flock of noisy feral chickens keeping village residents up at night

By Ben Hooper
A flock of about 100 feral chickens have proven to be controversial residents in a Norfolk, England, village where locals have complained about the birds destroying gardens and making noise at night. Photo by klimkin/Pixabay.com
A flock of about 100 feral chickens have proven to be controversial residents in a Norfolk, England, village where locals have complained about the birds destroying gardens and making noise at night. Photo by klimkin/Pixabay.com

May 28 (UPI) -- Residents of an English town are complaining about a noisy group of unruly locals -- a flock of about 100 feral chickens.

Residents in the Common Road area of Snettisham, Norfolk, said the chickens frequently dig up their gardens and the birds are so loud they have to wear earplugs at night.

Not all residents dislike their avian neighbors, however, and have started a petition objecting to reports that the Snettisham Parish Council is planning to "evict" the chickens.

The council responded to the complaints, explaining no plans are currently in place to take any specific action.

"We are not threatening to 'evict' the chickens or remove them," the council said on its website. "We are seeking specialist advice from various sources, only one of which is Fresh Start for Hens. We have sought advice from this particular rescue charity as they are experts in the needs, behavior, health and welfare of chickens."

The council invited villagers on both sides of the chicken debate to attend a meeting Tuesday to make their concerns and desires known.

"Only after we have all the information, will the parish council decide if it needs to make any kind of decision, if at all," the statement said.

Rebecca Chilvers, a local resident and chicken supporter, said the village has played host to feral chickens for decades.

"They are part of the fabric of the village," she told the Eastern Daily Press.

