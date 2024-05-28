Trending
Odd News
May 28, 2024 / 4:47 PM

Firefighters free cat with head stuck through rim of tire

By Ben Hooper
May 28 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Washington came to the rescue of a cat found with his head stuck through the middle of a discarded spare tire.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, located in Kelso, said on social media that firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a report of a cat stuck in a tire.

The cat's owner told firefighters the feline, named Blue, "must have been chasing a mouse or something and got his head caught in the center of the spare wheel on our property."

A veterinarian who lives nearby administered some calming medications to Blue before firefighters set about cutting through the metal rim around his neck.

The rescue took about 45 minutes and firefighters said Blue "is expected to make a full recovery."

