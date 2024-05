Doyle Archer was named the world's oldest truck driver by Guinness World Records at the age of 90. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

May 28 (UPI) -- The 90-year-old holder of the Guinness World Record for the oldest truck driver said "the word 'retire' is not" in his vocabulary. Doyle Archer, who has worked for Coomes Inc. in Phillipsburg, Kan., for 20 years, was certified as the world's oldest truck driver at the age of 90 years and 55 days old. Advertisement

Archer has been driving trucks for more than 60 years, racking up approximately 5.5 million miles behind the wheel.

"I do not plan to retire any time soon," Archer told Guinness World Records. "As long as my health holds, I will keep driving. I do not have the word retire in my vocabulary."

The great-grandfather of 26 said his career has taken him all across the country, hauling all sorts of different cargo.

"Anything you can haul in a truck, I have hauled it," he said.