Idaho men break record for behind-the-back disc catches

May 28 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men perfected their throwing and catching techniques to break the Guinness World Record for the most consecutive behind-the-back flying disc catches.

David Rush, who is on a quest to hold then most concurrent Guinness World Records, teamed up with Mike Beacham to take on the title.

Beacham and Rush took turns throwing the disc back and forth, each catching the disc behind his back.

The duo surpassed the previous record of 50 catches, and made it to 72 before a fumbled disc ended the attempt.

The latest record brought Rush's total concurrently held records to 172, bringing him closer to surpassing Silvio Sabba's total of 180.