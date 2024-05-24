Exotic animal captured after five days on the loose in England

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 24 (UPI) -- A Central American tayra weasel that escaped from a zoo in England was safely recaptured after about five days on the loose.

The Hemsley Conservation Centre, near Sevenoaks, notified the public on social media Monday that the female tayra, named Rizzo, had escaped from her enclosure after the mesh was damaged.

"After tracking all sightings over the last few days, we were able to determine her most frequented spots and were able to wait in these areas for a new sighting," the zoo said in a follow-up post Friday.

The team caught up to Rizzo and she was safely captured late Thursday night.

"We returned her to the center last night where she spent the night catching up on her rest, with no obvious issues," the post said.

Officials said Rizzo will be kept in quarantine for a few days to make sure she is not suffering from any issues stemming from her extended outing before being reunited with her mate, Kenickie.