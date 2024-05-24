Stranded cat rescued from atop utility pole

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 24 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California teamed up with utility company workers to rescue a cat stranded at the top of a utility pole for several days.

Kern County Animal Services said an animal control officer responded to a report of a cat stranded atop a utility pole and discovered the feline had spent multiple days stuck 50 feet over the ground.

The officer called the Pacific Gas and Electric Company for help, and the company sent a crew to the scene.

The utility workers were able to use a ladder to reach the feline's perch and bring her back down to solid ground.

"Thank goodness this was a calm and friendly cat," KCAS said in a Facebook post.

The cat, dubbed Electra by KCAS, will be available for adoption on Saturday.