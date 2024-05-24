Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 24, 2024 / 4:13 PM

Alligator escapes petting zoo at Missouri middle school

By Ben Hooper
The KC Pet Project is searching for a small alligator that escaped from a petting zoo at a Kansas City, Mo., middle school. Photo courtesy of the KC Pet Project/Facebook
The KC Pet Project is searching for a small alligator that escaped from a petting zoo at a Kansas City, Mo., middle school. Photo courtesy of the KC Pet Project/Facebook

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

May 24 (UPI) -- Authorities in Missouri are searching for a small alligator that escaped from a petting zoo exhibit set up at a Kansas City middle school.

The KC Pet Project said the 14-inch alligator was last seen about 11 a.m. Thursday at Lakeview Middle School, where a third-party company had been hired to set up a petting zoo to celebrate the end of the school year.

Advertisement

Officers "searched the school and surrounding grounds for the animal at the site of the school for several hours, but were unable to locate the animal," KC Pet Project said in a Facebook post.

Officials said they are concerned for the safety of the alligator, as it was last seen with its mouth taped shut.

"It can fit in your hand," Tori Fugate, chief communications officer for the KC Pet Project's Animal Services Department, told the Kansas City Star. "Its mouth is taped shut. So our biggest concern is that it cannot fend for itself."

Officials said the school did not obtain the proper animal show permit before arranging for the petting zoo.

"KC Pet Project's Animal Services Division is committed to public safety, which is why permits are required for these types of events," Fugate told KMBC-TV. "Any type of event that showcases animals in Kansas City, MO, must have the proper permits to ensure that the event is safe for all participants as well as the animals."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Stranded cat rescued from atop utility pole
Odd News // 30 minutes ago
Stranded cat rescued from atop utility pole
May 24 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California teamed up with utility company workers to rescue a cat stranded at the top of a utility pole for several days.
Fortune cookie numbers earn Va. woman $50,000 Powerball prize
Odd News // 39 minutes ago
Fortune cookie numbers earn Va. woman $50,000 Powerball prize
May 24 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman used the numbers from inside a fortune cookie to play Powerball and won a $50,000 prize.
Shaving cream and table tennis balls earn man his 171st world record
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Shaving cream and table tennis balls earn man his 171st world record
May 24 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush covered his head in shaving cream and bounced table tennis balls to earn his 171st concurrently held title.
Exotic animal captured after five days on the loose in England
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Exotic animal captured after five days on the loose in England
May 24 (UPI) -- A Central American tayra weasel that escaped from a zoo in England was safely recaptured after about five days on the loose.
Madonna fan earns world record with 18 tattoos of the singer
Odd News // 1 day ago
Madonna fan earns world record with 18 tattoos of the singer
May 23 (UPI) -- A devoted pop music fan paid tribute to her favorite artist by getting a record-breaking 18 tattoos of Madonna on her body.
Sister picked out N.C. teenager's $1M winning lottery ticket
Odd News // 1 day ago
Sister picked out N.C. teenager's $1M winning lottery ticket
May 23 (UPI) -- A North Carolina 18-year-old scored a $1 million prize by having his sister choose his scratch-off lottery ticket.
Dogs don Met Gala-inspired looks at Pet Gala fashion show
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dogs don Met Gala-inspired looks at Pet Gala fashion show
May 23 (UPI) -- Canine couture is now on display at the AKC's Museum of the Dog in New York after more then two dozen dogs donned Met Gala-inspired fashions and walked the red carpet for the second annual Pet Gala.
Lost wallet returned to British Columbia man after 33 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Lost wallet returned to British Columbia man after 33 years
May 23 (UPI) -- A 14-year-old boy fishing with friends at the Comox Marina on British Columbia's Vancouver Island ended up with an unexpected catch -- a wallet that had been lost 33 years earlier.
8-year-old named world's youngest drone videographer
Odd News // 1 day ago
8-year-old named world's youngest drone videographer
May 23 (UPI) -- An Indiana 8-year-old whose drone footage earned her an award at the AZDroneFest International Film Festival earned a Guinness World Record as the world's youngest drone videographer.
Escaped kangaroo found wandering Texas neighborhood
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped kangaroo found wandering Texas neighborhood
May 23 (UPI) -- Police in Lufkin, Texas, were called to an unusual situation when a kangaroo escaped from its owner's home and went wandering the neighborhood.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Madonna fan earns world record with 18 tattoos of the singer
Madonna fan earns world record with 18 tattoos of the singer
Chimpanzee returns zoo visitor's dropped shoe
Chimpanzee returns zoo visitor's dropped shoe
Dogs don Met Gala-inspired looks at Pet Gala fashion show
Dogs don Met Gala-inspired looks at Pet Gala fashion show
Lost wallet returned to British Columbia man after 33 years
Lost wallet returned to British Columbia man after 33 years
Colorado State University's stinky corpse flower preparing to bloom
Colorado State University's stinky corpse flower preparing to bloom
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement