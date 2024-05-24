Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 24 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush covered his head in shaving cream and bounced table tennis balls to earn his 171st concurrently held title.

Rush, who previously broke the record for most table tennis balls bounced and caught in shaving foam on the head in 30 seconds (team of two) multiple times, took on the individual version of the same record.

He said the Guinness World Records rules for the title required him to bounce the table tennis balls off a wall and catch them in the shaving cream on his head.

Rush ended up catching 14 of the balls, tying the record previously set by California man Ronald Sarchian in May 2023. The two men are now co-holders of the record.

The title marked Rush's 171st concurrently-held Guinness World Records title, bringing him closer to his goal of 181, which would make him the world's top record-breaker with the most concurrently held titles.