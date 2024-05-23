Sister picked out N.C. teenager's $1M winning lottery ticket

|Advertisement
McLean's sister, Dasha Silas, selected a $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket from the Valero on South McPherson Church Road in Fayetteville.
She brought the ticket back to her brother and watched as he scratched it off.
"He had a huge smile on his face," Silas recalled. "Like so big it looked like the movie character Venom."
McLean won the game's $1 million top prize.
"I feel like the luckiest guy in the universe," he said. "How many 18-year-olds win something like this?"
The teenager said he plans to use some of his winnings to buy an Audi.