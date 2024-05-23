Trending
May 23, 2024 / 4:18 PM

Sister picked out N.C. teenager's $1M winning lottery ticket

By Ben Hooper
Jalen McLean of Raleigh, N.C., won $1 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket picked out by his sister. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery
May 23 (UPI) -- A North Carolina 18-year-old scored a $1 million prize by having his sister choose his scratch-off lottery ticket.

Jalen McLean of Raleigh told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he gave some money to his sister and told her to buy him a scratch-off lottery ticket.

McLean's sister, Dasha Silas, selected a $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket from the Valero on South McPherson Church Road in Fayetteville.

She brought the ticket back to her brother and watched as he scratched it off.

"He had a huge smile on his face," Silas recalled. "Like so big it looked like the movie character Venom."

McLean won the game's $1 million top prize.

"I feel like the luckiest guy in the universe," he said. "How many 18-year-olds win something like this?"

The teenager said he plans to use some of his winnings to buy an Audi.

