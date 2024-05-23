Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 23, 2024 / 1:57 PM

Dogs don Met Gala-inspired looks at Pet Gala fashion show

By Ben Hooper
Darla, a Pomeranian dressed in a recreated Met Gala look sported by Cardi B, participates in The Pet Gala by Anthony Rubio Designs at the AKC's Museum of the Dog in New York City on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI.
1 of 5 | Darla, a Pomeranian dressed in a recreated Met Gala look sported by Cardi B, participates in The Pet Gala by Anthony Rubio Designs at the AKC's Museum of the Dog in New York City on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI. | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

May 23 (UPI) -- Canine couture is now on display at the AKC's Museum of the Dog in New York after more then two dozen dogs donned Met Gala-inspired fashions and walked the red carpet for the second annual Pet Gala.

Fashion designer Anthony Rubio's second annual fundraiser at the museum featured dogs donning duds inspired by the Met Gala looks sported by celebrities including Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Lil Nas X, Ed Sheeran, Shakira, Gayle King and more.

Advertisement

"For The Pet Gala, I have to figure out how to translate garments worn by humans onto our four-legged stars. Humans can suffer for their fashion, but dogs will not. Their comfort and safety is my top priority. It's a challenge I'm always up for. I thrive under the pressure," Rubio said on the museum's website.

He said the purpose of the event is simple.

"I do this to make everybody happy, because this world right now, in the state that we're in, there's too many bad things happening," Rubio told The Hollywood Reporter. "Everything's negative, there's clouds over everybody's heads. Everybody's angry. So I do this to elevate happiness and to bring some light into the world."

Advertisement

Dogs get fashionable at Pet Gala 2024

A Morkie dressed as model Gigi Hadid poses backstage at Anthony Rubio's Pet Gala at the AKC Museum of the Dog in New York City on May 20, 2024. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The outfits worn by the dogs in what was billed as "Pet Fashion's Biggest Night" will now go on display at the Museum of the Dog.

"I hope that when people see the exhibition, they take away just some delight and joy," museum CEO and executive director Christopher Bromson said. "These pieces are so intricate and beautiful. And just to understand the amount of work that goes into it and the inspiration -- Anthony truly draws inspiration from fashion and the art that is fashion."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Lost wallet returned to British Columbia man after 33 years
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Lost wallet returned to British Columbia man after 33 years
May 23 (UPI) -- A 14-year-old boy fishing with friends at the Comox Marina on British Columbia's Vancouver Island ended up with an unexpected catch -- a wallet that had been lost 33 years earlier.
8-year-old named world's youngest drone videographer
Odd News // 3 hours ago
8-year-old named world's youngest drone videographer
May 23 (UPI) -- An Indiana 8-year-old whose drone footage earned her an award at the AZDroneFest International Film Festival earned a Guinness World Record as the world's youngest drone videographer.
Escaped kangaroo found wandering Texas neighborhood
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Escaped kangaroo found wandering Texas neighborhood
May 23 (UPI) -- Police in Lufkin, Texas, were called to an unusual situation when a kangaroo escaped from its owner's home and went wandering the neighborhood.
Alligator placed 'under arrest' at 104-year-old Florida woman's home
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Alligator placed 'under arrest' at 104-year-old Florida woman's home
May 22 (UPI) -- A 5-foot alligator was placed "under arrest" at the home of a 104-year-old Florida woman who complained about the animal's presence on her property.
Chimpanzee returns zoo visitor's dropped shoe
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Chimpanzee returns zoo visitor's dropped shoe
May 22 (UPI) -- A helpful chimpanzee at a Chinese zoo was caught on camera returning a shoe that had been dropped into the enclosure by a young visitor.
N.C. man shares half of $100,000 lottery prize with friend
Odd News // 23 hours ago
N.C. man shares half of $100,000 lottery prize with friend
May 22 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man kept up his end of a pact made years ago and split his $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket with a friend.
Feather from extinct bird sells for record-breaking $28,417
Odd News // 1 day ago
Feather from extinct bird sells for record-breaking $28,417
May 22 (UPI) -- A New Zealand auction house said a single feather from an extinct huia bird became the most expensive feather in the world when it sold for $28,417.
Get buzzed: Cardiff University develops Killer Bee Beer
Odd News // 1 day ago
Get buzzed: Cardiff University develops Killer Bee Beer
May 22 (UPI) -- A team of microbiologists at Cardiff University in Wales have developed a new way to get buzzed: beer made using extracts from killer bees.
Drivers catch dog running loose on downtown Los Angeles freeway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Drivers catch dog running loose on downtown Los Angeles freeway
May 22 (UPI) -- Multiple drivers teamed up on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles to rescue a dog seen sprinting through lanes of traffic.
6-foot, 4-inch steer officially the tallest in the world
Odd News // 1 day ago
6-foot, 4-inch steer officially the tallest in the world
May 22 (UPI) -- A 6-year-old Holstein steer from Oregon has been officially named the tallest in the world at a height of 6 feet and 4.5 inches.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chimpanzee returns zoo visitor's dropped shoe
Chimpanzee returns zoo visitor's dropped shoe
Clerk picks out a $300,000 winner for South Carolina lottery player
Clerk picks out a $300,000 winner for South Carolina lottery player
Alligator placed 'under arrest' at 104-year-old Florida woman's home
Alligator placed 'under arrest' at 104-year-old Florida woman's home
6-foot, 4-inch steer officially the tallest in the world
6-foot, 4-inch steer officially the tallest in the world
Feather from extinct bird sells for record-breaking $28,417
Feather from extinct bird sells for record-breaking $28,417
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement