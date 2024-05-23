1 of 5 | Darla, a Pomeranian dressed in a recreated Met Gala look sported by Cardi B, participates in The Pet Gala by Anthony Rubio Designs at the AKC's Museum of the Dog in New York City on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI. | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- Canine couture is now on display at the AKC's Museum of the Dog in New York after more then two dozen dogs donned Met Gala-inspired fashions and walked the red carpet for the second annual Pet Gala. Fashion designer Anthony Rubio's second annual fundraiser at the museum featured dogs donning duds inspired by the Met Gala looks sported by celebrities including Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Lil Nas X, Ed Sheeran, Shakira, Gayle King and more.

"For The Pet Gala, I have to figure out how to translate garments worn by humans onto our four-legged stars. Humans can suffer for their fashion, but dogs will not. Their comfort and safety is my top priority. It's a challenge I'm always up for. I thrive under the pressure," Rubio said on the museum's website.

He said the purpose of the event is simple.

"I do this to make everybody happy, because this world right now, in the state that we're in, there's too many bad things happening," Rubio told The Hollywood Reporter. "Everything's negative, there's clouds over everybody's heads. Everybody's angry. So I do this to elevate happiness and to bring some light into the world."

Dogs get fashionable at Pet Gala 2024

A Morkie dressed as model Gigi Hadid poses backstage at Anthony Rubio's Pet Gala at the AKC Museum of the Dog in New York City on May 20, 2024.

The outfits worn by the dogs in what was billed as "Pet Fashion's Biggest Night" will now go on display at the Museum of the Dog.

"I hope that when people see the exhibition, they take away just some delight and joy," museum CEO and executive director Christopher Bromson said. "These pieces are so intricate and beautiful. And just to understand the amount of work that goes into it and the inspiration -- Anthony truly draws inspiration from fashion and the art that is fashion."