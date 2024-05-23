Trending
Odd News
May 23, 2024 / 4:30 PM

Madonna fan earns world record with 18 tattoos of the singer

By Ben Hooper
Tara Berry of Topeka, Kan., earned the Guinness World Record for the most tattoos of the same musician on the body after getting 18 images of Madonna inked on her body.
Tara Berry of Topeka, Kan., earned the Guinness World Record for the most tattoos of the same musician on the body after getting 18 images of Madonna inked on her body. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

May 23 (UPI) -- A devoted pop music fan paid tribute to her favorite artist by getting a record-breaking 18 tattoos of Madonna on her body.

Tara Berry of Topeka, Kan., earned the Guinness World Record for the most tattoos of the same musician on the body (female), taking the title from British woman Nikki Patterson, who has 15 tattoos of the rapper Eminem.

Berry said she got her first Madonna tattoo in 2016, when she heard the singer was looking for tattooed fans to appear in a music video, but her ink rendition of the singer wasn't finished in time to make the cut.

"Most of the tattoos were over a six-month period. I already had two Madonna portrait tattoos when I read about the person that had the Guinness World Records title at that time with 15 Eminem tattoos," Berry told Guinness World Records. "I decided that night I was going to go for the record and contacted the artist and he said, 'What the hell, let's do this.'"

The iconic Madonna images Berry had turned into tattoos span the singer's entire career and include a recreation of the famous kiss between Madonna and Britney Spears at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

"Many, many people ask if they can take pictures and video my arms. I'm happy to oblige," Berry said.

She estimated the tattoos cost her a total of more than $9,800.

"I begged, borrowed, worked out deals, anything to move forward in the process," Berry said.

