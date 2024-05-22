Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 22 (UPI) -- Multiple drivers teamed up on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles to rescue a dog seen sprinting through lanes of traffic.

A video posted to TikTok by James Leto shows the dog, who had a leash attached to its collar, sprinting across multiple lanes of the freeway while drivers and a motorcyclist attempt to catch it.

The dog was captured and taken to an animal shelter in Chinatown.

It was not clear how the dog came to be running loose on the freeway.