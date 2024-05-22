Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 22, 2024 / 11:23 AM

Drivers catch dog running loose on downtown Los Angeles freeway

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

May 22 (UPI) -- Multiple drivers teamed up on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles to rescue a dog seen sprinting through lanes of traffic.

A video posted to TikTok by James Leto shows the dog, who had a leash attached to its collar, sprinting across multiple lanes of the freeway while drivers and a motorcyclist attempt to catch it.

Advertisement

The dog was captured and taken to an animal shelter in Chinatown.

It was not clear how the dog came to be running loose on the freeway.

Read More

Latest Headlines

6-foot, 4-inch steer officially the tallest in the world
Odd News // 11 minutes ago
6-foot, 4-inch steer officially the tallest in the world
May 22 (UPI) -- A 6-year-old Holstein steer from Oregon has been officially named the tallest in the world at a height of 6 feet and 4.5 inches.
British boy peels four Mandarin oranges in one minute
Odd News // 18 hours ago
British boy peels four Mandarin oranges in one minute
May 21 (UPI) -- An 11-year-old boy from York, England, broke a Guinness World Record by peeling four Mandarin oranges in one minute.
Lottery player learned of $50,000 prize weeks later
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Lottery player learned of $50,000 prize weeks later
May 21 (UPI) -- A Baltimore woman who scored a $50,000 Pick 5 prize from the Maryland Lottery said she didn't discover her good luck until weeks after the drawing.
Idaho man juggles blindfolded for over an hour
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Idaho man juggles blindfolded for over an hour
May 21 (UPI) -- Serial record-breaker David Rush returned to his roots by recapturing his first-ever Guinness World Records title: longest duration juggling three objects blindfolded.
Colorado State University's stinky corpse flower preparing to bloom
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Colorado State University's stinky corpse flower preparing to bloom
May 21 (UPI) -- Colorado State University is inviting members of the public to come experience a uniquely smelly spectacle: the first blooming of its corpse flower.
Nigerian woman creates world's widest wig at almost 12 feet
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Nigerian woman creates world's widest wig at almost 12 feet
May 21 (UPI) -- A Nigerian wigmaker added a second Guinness World Record to her resume when she stitched a hairpiece that measures 11 feet, 11 inches wide.
Central American weasel escapes from British zoo
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Central American weasel escapes from British zoo
May 21 (UPI) -- A zoo in England is asking the public to keep an eye out for an escaped tayra, a weasel relative native to Central America.
12-foot gator relocated after visiting Air Force base twice
Odd News // 1 day ago
12-foot gator relocated after visiting Air Force base twice
May 20 (UPI) -- A 12-foot alligator was relocated from Florida's MacDill Air Force Base after twice being found in restricted areas.
Lucky penny scratches off a lottery prize of more than $1M
Odd News // 1 day ago
Lucky penny scratches off a lottery prize of more than $1M
May 20 (UPI) -- A Virginia man used a lucky penny he found in a parking lot to scratch off a Virginia Lottery prize worth more than $1 million.
Daredevil walks tightrope between Los Angeles skyscrapers
Odd News // 1 day ago
Daredevil walks tightrope between Los Angeles skyscrapers
May 20 (UPI) -- A daredevil risked his life -- and arrest -- when he walked a tightrope suspended between a pair of graffiti-covered skyscrapers in downtown Los Angeles.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Gathering of Kyles' fails to earn Guinness World Record in Texas
'Gathering of Kyles' fails to earn Guinness World Record in Texas
'Absolute dinosaur' gator seen on Florida school path
'Absolute dinosaur' gator seen on Florida school path
Nigerian woman creates world's widest wig at almost 12 feet
Nigerian woman creates world's widest wig at almost 12 feet
12-foot gator relocated after visiting Air Force base twice
12-foot gator relocated after visiting Air Force base twice
British boy peels four Mandarin oranges in one minute
British boy peels four Mandarin oranges in one minute
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement