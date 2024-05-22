Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 22 (UPI) -- A 5-foot alligator was placed "under arrest" at the home of a 104-year-old Florida woman who complained about the animal's presence on her property.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said on social media that two officers "have quite the 'tail' to tell about responding to a nuisance gator 104-year-old woman's home near Atlantic Boulevard and Art Museum Drive."

The officers enlisted help from licensed trapper Mike Dragich to secure the reptile.

"We can't cuff him," one of the officers says in the video of the capture. "You are under arrest, you got to leave those grandma's alone. We're going to take you downtown."

The sheriff's office said the alligator was transported to another location and released by the trapper.