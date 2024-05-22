Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 22, 2024 / 4:51 PM

Alligator placed 'under arrest' at 104-year-old Florida woman's home

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

May 22 (UPI) -- A 5-foot alligator was placed "under arrest" at the home of a 104-year-old Florida woman who complained about the animal's presence on her property.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said on social media that two officers "have quite the 'tail' to tell about responding to a nuisance gator 104-year-old woman's home near Atlantic Boulevard and Art Museum Drive."

Advertisement

The officers enlisted help from licensed trapper Mike Dragich to secure the reptile.

"We can't cuff him," one of the officers says in the video of the capture. "You are under arrest, you got to leave those grandma's alone. We're going to take you downtown."

The sheriff's office said the alligator was transported to another location and released by the trapper.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Chimpanzee returns zoo visitor's dropped shoe
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Chimpanzee returns zoo visitor's dropped shoe
May 22 (UPI) -- A helpful chimpanzee at a Chinese zoo was caught on camera returning a shoe that had been dropped into the enclosure by a young visitor.
N.C. man shares half of $100,000 lottery prize with friend
Odd News // 1 hour ago
N.C. man shares half of $100,000 lottery prize with friend
May 22 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man kept up his end of a pact made years ago and split his $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket with a friend.
Feather from extinct bird sells for record-breaking $28,417
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Feather from extinct bird sells for record-breaking $28,417
May 22 (UPI) -- A New Zealand auction house said a single feather from an extinct huia bird became the most expensive feather in the world when it sold for $28,417.
Get buzzed: Cardiff University develops Killer Bee Beer
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Get buzzed: Cardiff University develops Killer Bee Beer
May 22 (UPI) -- A team of microbiologists at Cardiff University in Wales have developed a new way to get buzzed: beer made using extracts from killer bees.
Drivers catch dog running loose on downtown Los Angeles freeway
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Drivers catch dog running loose on downtown Los Angeles freeway
May 22 (UPI) -- Multiple drivers teamed up on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles to rescue a dog seen sprinting through lanes of traffic.
6-foot, 4-inch steer officially the tallest in the world
Odd News // 6 hours ago
6-foot, 4-inch steer officially the tallest in the world
May 22 (UPI) -- A 6-year-old Holstein steer from Oregon has been officially named the tallest in the world at a height of 6 feet and 4.5 inches.
British boy peels four Mandarin oranges in one minute
Odd News // 1 day ago
British boy peels four Mandarin oranges in one minute
May 21 (UPI) -- An 11-year-old boy from York, England, broke a Guinness World Record by peeling four Mandarin oranges in one minute.
Lottery player learned of $50,000 prize weeks later
Odd News // 1 day ago
Lottery player learned of $50,000 prize weeks later
May 21 (UPI) -- A Baltimore woman who scored a $50,000 Pick 5 prize from the Maryland Lottery said she didn't discover her good luck until weeks after the drawing.
Idaho man juggles blindfolded for over an hour
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho man juggles blindfolded for over an hour
May 21 (UPI) -- Serial record-breaker David Rush returned to his roots by recapturing his first-ever Guinness World Records title: longest duration juggling three objects blindfolded.
Colorado State University's stinky corpse flower preparing to bloom
Odd News // 1 day ago
Colorado State University's stinky corpse flower preparing to bloom
May 21 (UPI) -- Colorado State University is inviting members of the public to come experience a uniquely smelly spectacle: the first blooming of its corpse flower.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Gathering of Kyles' fails to earn Guinness World Record in Texas
'Gathering of Kyles' fails to earn Guinness World Record in Texas
Nigerian woman creates world's widest wig at almost 12 feet
Nigerian woman creates world's widest wig at almost 12 feet
British boy peels four Mandarin oranges in one minute
British boy peels four Mandarin oranges in one minute
'Absolute dinosaur' gator seen on Florida school path
'Absolute dinosaur' gator seen on Florida school path
Colorado State University's stinky corpse flower preparing to bloom
Colorado State University's stinky corpse flower preparing to bloom
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement