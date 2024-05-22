Chimpanzee returns zoo visitor's dropped shoe

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe May 22 (UPI) -- A helpful chimpanzee at a Chinese zoo was caught on camera returning a shoe that had been dropped into the enclosure by a young visitor. The video, recorded at the Shendiaoshan Wild Animal Nature Reserve in Weihai City, Shandong Province, shows a chimpanzee named Dong Dong playing with a shoe that had been dropped into the enclosure by a child. Advertisement Onlookers can be heard cheering when the 14-year-old ape tosses the shoe back up to the crowd, where it was returned to the visitor. A zookeeper said Dong Dong is a highly intelligent chimp and has been witnessed returning lost property to visitors in the past. An elephant at the same facility was recently caught on camera performing the a similar service for a child whose shoe fell into the pachyderm's paddock. Read More N.C. man shares half of $100,000 lottery prize with friend Feather from extinct bird sells for record-breaking $28,417 Get buzzed: Cardiff University develops Killer Bee Beer