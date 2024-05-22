6-foot, 4-inch steer officially the tallest in the world

An Oregon steer named Romeo was certified as the tallest in the world at a height of 6 feet, 4 inches tall. Photo courtesy of Misty Moore/Guinness World Records

May 22 (UPI) -- A 6-year-old Holstein steer from Oregon has been officially named the tallest in the world at a height of 6 feet and 4.5 inches. Misty Moore, founder and operator of the Welcome Home Animal Sanctuary in Creswell, said 6-year-old steer Romeo has lived at the facility since he was rescued from a veal crate at a dairy farm when he was just 10 days old.

"In the dairy industry, male calves like Romeo are often deemed as mere byproducts, their destinies predetermined by profit margins. But fate had a different plan for Romeo that day," Moore told Guinness World Records.

Moore said she decided to seek the Guinness World Records title for Romeo after discovering the previous record-holder, a Massachusetts steer named Tommy, was only 6 feet and 1 inch tall.

Moore said Romeo is "the sanctuary's biggest softie."

"With every nuzzle and every playful skip, Romeo reminds us of the profound bond that exists between humans and animals -- a bond built on trust, nurtured by love, and strengthened by solidarity. And as we look into Romeo's eyes, we see not just a steer, but a symbol of resilience, a beacon of hope, and a gentle reminder that every act of kindness, no matter how small has the power to change the world," she said.