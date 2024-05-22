6-foot, 4-inch steer officially the tallest in the world

|Advertisement
"In the dairy industry, male calves like Romeo are often deemed as mere byproducts, their destinies predetermined by profit margins. But fate had a different plan for Romeo that day," Moore told Guinness World Records.
Moore said she decided to seek the Guinness World Records title for Romeo after discovering the previous record-holder, a Massachusetts steer named Tommy, was only 6 feet and 1 inch tall.
Moore said Romeo is "the sanctuary's biggest softie."
"With every nuzzle and every playful skip, Romeo reminds us of the profound bond that exists between humans and animals -- a bond built on trust, nurtured by love, and strengthened by solidarity. And as we look into Romeo's eyes, we see not just a steer, but a symbol of resilience, a beacon of hope, and a gentle reminder that every act of kindness, no matter how small has the power to change the world," she said.