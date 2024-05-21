Nigerian woman creates world's widest wig at almost 12 feet

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 21 (UPI) -- A Nigerian wigmaker added a second Guinness World Record to her resume when she stitched a hairpiece that measures almost 12 feet wide.

Helen Williams, 31, who previously earned the Guinness World Record for the longest handmade wig at 1,152 feet and 5 inches, took on the challenge of creating the world's widest wig.

Williams spent one month creating her latest masterpiece from more than 800 bundles of hair, successfully creating a wig that's 11 feet, 11 inches wide -- 1 inch wider than a Mini Cooper is long.

"As a professional wigmaker, I look forward to breaking many more records in the wig category. I enjoy taking on difficult tasks, it makes me a better person and I learn new things," Williams told Guinness World Records.

Williams said the wig, which she decorated with 1,000 rhinestones, is on display in her office.

"I want my children and great grandkids to grow up and see the widest wig," she said. "The wig is now part of history."