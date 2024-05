A Maryland woman didn't realize she had won $50,000 from a Pick 5 lottery drawing until she checked her ticket weeks later. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- A Baltimore woman who scored a $50,000 Pick 5 prize from the Maryland Lottery said she didn't discover her good luck until weeks after the drawing. The player told Maryland Lottery officials she plays Pick 5 regularly, but doesn't check her tickets until they build up into a stack. Advertisement

The woman said she was using the lottery app on her phone when she decided to check her recent tickets and discovered she had won a $50,000 prize in the May 1 evening drawing.

"I didn't know I won until a couple of weeks later," she said.

The player said she doesn't know how she will spend her prize money, but she doesn't plan to stop playing the lottery anytime soon.

"I wish it was a few more zeros so I can retire," she said.