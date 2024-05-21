Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 21 (UPI) -- An 11-year-old boy from York, England, broke a Guinness World Record by peeling four Mandarin oranges in one minute.

Digital radio station Absolute Radio asked young listeners of the Dave Berry Breakfast Show to come up with a new Guinness World Record category to be attempted on air, and the selected record was most Mandarins peeled in one minute (under 16).

Taylor Camp, 11, was selected from a field of applicants to be the first to attempt the new record.

"He's obsessed with Satsumas. We find peels everywhere," Camp's mother said.

Camp managed nearly eight mandarins during his practice runs, but found the task more difficult during his official on-air attempts. He managed to meet the goal set by Guinness World Records, four oranges, on his third attempt.

Camp's record was confirmed by Official Adjudicator Mark McKinley and he was given the title of "Master Peeler" by host Dave Berry.