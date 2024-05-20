Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 20 (UPI) -- A daredevil risked his life -- and arrest -- when he walked a tightrope suspended between a pair of graffiti-covered skyscrapers in downtown Los Angeles.

Ben Schneider, 28, aka Reckless Ben on YouTube, posted a clip showing him walking the tightrope suspended between the two skyscrapers at Oceanwide Plaza, a vacant development that has become known as the graffiti towers due to the artwork covering the buildings.

"It was very scary. I was looking down... When you get scared you start to shake and when you shake, the line shakes and then you fall off," Schneider told KABC-TV. "I didn't want to fall. You just have to calm your mind."

Schneider said he and his friends used distraction techniques to gain access to the buildings.'

"We pretended we were a religious cult and we got 20 people to all hold signs saying 'Jesus Saves' and the signs were blocking the police's point of view so we just hopped the fence," he told KTLA-TV.

Schneider, who wore a safety harness during the stunt, crossed the nylon rope in about 2 minutes.

Police said they are investigating the incident, but it was not clear if Schneider would face any charges.