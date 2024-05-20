Trending
May 20, 2024 / 12:11 PM

Vermont cat earns honorary doctorate in 'litter-ature'

By Ben Hooper
May 20 (UPI) -- A cat frequenting the Vermont State University Castleton Campus was awarded "a very special honorary degree" as the school's first "Doctor of Litter-ature."

The school said on social media that the cat, named Max, lives with his owners on Seminary Street and "has been an affectionate member of the Castleton family for years."

The feline can often be found "socializing with friends outside Leavenworth," the post said.

"With a resounding purr of approval from the faculty, the Board of Trustees of the Vermont State Cat-leges has bestowed upon Max Dow the prestigious title of Doctor of Litter-ature, complete with all the catnip perks, scratching post privileges, and litter box responsibilities that come with it," the school said.

