May 17 (UPI) -- A grocery store in Washington has claim to the title of the state's luckiest store after selling three big prize-winning lottery tickets in a single week. Washington's Lottery said Yoke's Fresh Market on East Montgomery Avenue in Spokane Valley sold a $4.6 million winning ticket for the April 17 Lotto drawing. Advertisement

The store earned a $46,000 bonus for selling the winner.

One week later, the store sold a Hit 5 ticket that scored a $165,000 prize for the purchaser, and a $200,000 Powerball ticket.

The Powerball ticket was sold to a resident named M.L., who said he plans to share his winnings with his granddaughter, who is about to graduate college.

Employees at the store said they are planning a party for the entire team to celebrate the recent string of good luck.