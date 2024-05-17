'Gathering of Kyles' makes one last push for Guinness World Record

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 17 (UPI) -- The city of Kyle, Texas, is making a last-minute push for people named Kyle to attend its second annual Gathering of Kyles to break a Guinness World Record.

The first Gathering of Kyles, part of the annual Kyle Fair, attracted 1,490 people bearing the same first name in 2023, but fell short of the Guinness World Record for the largest same-name gathering. The record was set in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2017 by 2,325 people named Ivan.

The second Gathering of Kyles takes place at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lake Kyle Park, and organizers are hoping enough people with the first name Kyle -- exact spelling is required -- will show up to break the record.

All Kyles in attendance must show ID to prove their legal first names. Registration is required by 12:30 p.m. on the day of the attempt.

"Make every Kyle count," the city said on social media.