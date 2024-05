A Lake City, S.C., asked the clerk at his local store to choose a scratch-off lottery ticket for him and he ended up winning a $300,000 prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man won a $300,000 lottery prize by asking a store clerk to choose a scratch-off ticket for him. The Lake City man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he had a string of bad luck when playing the lottery, so he asked a clerk at the Busy Corner store on S. Ron McNair Blvd. in Lake City to choose his next ticket for him. Advertisement

The clerk picked out a $10 Ultimate Bonus Payout game and the man took it home, where he revealed the $300,000 top prize.

"I always hoped I'd win, but I never thought it would happen," he said. "This is going to better me and my family for years to come."