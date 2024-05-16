Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 16, 2024 / 4:38 PM

95-year-old woman reunited with lost sculpture after 40 years

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

May 16 (UPI) -- A 95-year-old retired seamstress was reunited with a sculpture of her likeness that was thought lost nearly 40 years after her granddaughter tracked the artwork down online.

Italian immigrant Maria Pulsone was chosen by her New York employer, Kozinn & Sons Tailors, to be the subject of a 51-inch sculpture to adorn the business' lobby four decades ago. The process involved covering her body in plaster, with only a pair of straws in her nose allowing her to breathe.

Advertisement

The sculpture adorned the lobby of the tailor shop in Manhattan for several years, but it vanished when the business changed locations.

Pulsone said she assumed the artwork was destroyed, but her granddaughter, Jennifer Pulsone Heppner, recently decided to see if it was still intact somewhere.

Pulsone Heppner and her husband, Brian, began the search for the sculpture, and it turned out to be an unexpectedly short investigation. They did an online search for "woman sewing statue" and moments later discovered it was for sale at an antiques warehouse in Scranton, Pa.

"They gave us a Black Friday special for $600," Pulsone Heppner told WPIX-TV.

The family decided to donate the sculpture to the Italian American Museum on the Lower East Side, where Pulsone and her family attended the unveiling.

Advertisement

"That's a piece of me," Pulsone said. "It's a big honor for all Italians, all of Italy. For me, I feel like a princess. I'm lucky. This is a very big moment."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Canadian man breaks record for building 'Star Wars' Lego set
Odd News // 46 minutes ago
Canadian man breaks record for building 'Star Wars' Lego set
May 16 (UPI) -- A Canadian man combined his love of Lego and Star Wars by building the 75,192-piece Millennium Falcon in a record-breaking time of 7 hours, 36 minutes and 37 seconds.
Clerk picks out a $300,000 winner for South Carolina lottery player
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Clerk picks out a $300,000 winner for South Carolina lottery player
May 16 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man won a $300,000 lottery prize by asking a store clerk to choose a scratch-off ticket for him.
Escaped goats and sheep wander onto the interstate in Virginia
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Escaped goats and sheep wander onto the interstate in Virginia
May 16 (UPI) -- A group of about nine goats and sheep escaped from their owner's Virginia farm and ended up wandering onto a busy stretch of highway.
World's oldest sloth turns 54 at German zoo
Odd News // 4 hours ago
World's oldest sloth turns 54 at German zoo
May 16 (UPI) -- The world's oldest sloth celebrated his unofficial 54th birthday at a zoo in Germany -- and has just fathered his 22nd child.
Raccoon interrupts Major League Soccer game for 161 seconds
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Raccoon interrupts Major League Soccer game for 161 seconds
May 16 (UPI) -- A Major League Soccer game between the Philadelphia Union and New York City FC was interrupted when a raccoon ran out onto the field and evaded capture for 161 seconds.
Mama duck and 11 babies rescued from Connecticut plaza
Odd News // 1 day ago
Mama duck and 11 babies rescued from Connecticut plaza
May 15 (UPI) -- Authorities in Connecticut came to the rescue of a mother duck and 11 ducklings found stranded in an isolated downtown plaza.
Need for car wash leads Michigan woman to $1M Mega Millions prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Need for car wash leads Michigan woman to $1M Mega Millions prize
May 15 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said her need for a car wash led to her winning a $1 million lottery prize from a Mega Millions drawing.
Escaped cockatiel rescued from sixth story window ledge
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped cockatiel rescued from sixth story window ledge
May 15 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Minnesota used a super-sized ladder truck known as the "Tower" to rescue a cockatiel that escaped from her owner and became stranded on a hospital window ledge.
High turnout turns dino record attempt into Tyrannosaurus wreck
Odd News // 1 day ago
High turnout turns dino record attempt into Tyrannosaurus wreck
May 15 (UPI) -- A Canadian city's attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as dinosaurs was disqualified due to the unexpectedly high turnout.
Indiana judge rules tacos are 'Mexican-style sandwiches'
Odd News // 1 day ago
Indiana judge rules tacos are 'Mexican-style sandwiches'
May 15 (UPI) -- An Indiana judge resolved a legal dispute surrounding a Fort Wayne strip mall by ruling that tacos and burritos "are Mexican-style sandwiches."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

High turnout turns dino record attempt into Tyrannosaurus wreck
High turnout turns dino record attempt into Tyrannosaurus wreck
Indiana judge rules tacos are 'Mexican-style sandwiches'
Indiana judge rules tacos are 'Mexican-style sandwiches'
Bison spotted wandering loose on Wisconsin highway
Bison spotted wandering loose on Wisconsin highway
Man ordered to hide his boat has vessel painted on new fence
Man ordered to hide his boat has vessel painted on new fence
New York-Dublin 'Portal' shut down due to 'inappropriate behavior'
New York-Dublin 'Portal' shut down due to 'inappropriate behavior'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement