May 16 (UPI) -- A group of about nine goats and sheep escaped from their owner's Virginia farm and ended up wandering onto a busy stretch of highway.

Virginia State Police said the animals, which included at least one juvenile, escaped from their owner's property in Chesapeake and managed to get around the sound barrier wall by the High Rise Bridge.

Police arrived to find the goats and sheep wandering loose on Interstate 64.

VSP said in a Facebook post that troopers "weren't 'kid-ding' around this evening when it came to protecting some wayward travelers on I-64 near the High Rise Bridge in the City of Chesapeake."

The animals were not injured and there were no reports of traffic incidents related to their visit.

"Why did the goats and sheep sneak around the sound barrier wall near their farm? To see what was on the other side, apparently," VSP quipped.

Chesapeake Animal Control arrived on the scene and was able to return the baa-d boys and girls to their home.