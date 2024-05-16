Trending
May 16, 2024

World's oldest sloth turns 54 at German zoo

By Ben Hooper
May 16 (UPI) -- The world's oldest sloth celebrated his unofficial 54th birthday at a zoo in Germany -- and has just fathered his 22nd child.

Jan, a Linne's two-toed sloth residing at the Krefeld Zoo in Germany, was estimated to be about 6 months old when he was found in the wild in South America on May 1, 1986, making him at least 54 years old.

The zoo, where Jan has lived since 1986, celebrates the sloth's unofficial birthday each year on April 30.

Jan holds the Guinness World Records for the oldest living sloth in captivity and the oldest sloth in captivity ever.

Linne's two-toed sloths typically live for about 20 years, so Jan has more than doubled his life expectancy.

Zoo officials said Jan remains in great health and just fathered his 22nd child.

