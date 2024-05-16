Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 16 (UPI) -- A Canadian man combined his love of Lego and Star Wars by building the 75,192-piece Millennium Falcon in a record-breaking time of 7 hours, 36 minutes and 37 seconds.

Ivan Yu of Markham, Ontario, earned the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to build the Lego Star Wars 75,192 Millennium Falcon.

"The actual building process was really fun, and I think the Lego designers did a fantastic job of making this giant build an enjoyable process," Yu told Guinness World Records.

Yu said he didn't really feel any fatigue while building the massive Lego space ship.

"I really enjoyed Lego to begin with, so once I started this build, I kind of locked in and I was in the zone, and before I knew it the seven and a half hours was over," he said.