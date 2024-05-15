Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 15, 2024 / 4:11 PM

Need for car wash leads Michigan woman to $1M Mega Millions prize

By Ben Hooper
Louise Adams scored a $1 million prize from a Mega Millions drawing thanks to her decision to get a car wash. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery
Louise Adams scored a $1 million prize from a Mega Millions drawing thanks to her decision to get a car wash. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

May 15 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said her need for a car wash led to her winning a $1 million lottery prize from a Mega Millions drawing.

Louise Adams, 77, of Jackson, told Michigan Lottery officials she stopped at Kelly's Express Mart on Horton Road in Jackson because she needed to wash her car.

Advertisement

"I play Mega Millions here and there, so when I stopped at the gas station to get a car wash, I decided to buy a ticket," Adams said.

Her ticket ended up matching the five white balls drawn in the March 26 drawing.

"A few days later, I looked up the winning numbers online and saw I'd matched five, but I didn't know how much I'd won. I took the ticket to a retailer, and the worker looked at it, wrote something on a piece of paper, and then slipped the paper across the counter to me. When I looked at it and saw $1 million written down, I was speechless! Winning truly feels like a miracle," Adams said.

The winner said she plans to share her windfall with her family.

"I still can't believe I won! All I have to say is thank goodness I decided to get a car wash that day, otherwise I wouldn't be here claiming $1 million," Adams said.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Mama duck and 11 babies rescued from Connecticut plaza
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Mama duck and 11 babies rescued from Connecticut plaza
May 15 (UPI) -- Authorities in Connecticut came to the rescue of a mother duck and 11 ducklings found stranded in an isolated downtown plaza.
Escaped cockatiel rescued from sixth story window ledge
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Escaped cockatiel rescued from sixth story window ledge
May 15 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Minnesota used a super-sized ladder truck known as the "Tower" to rescue a cockatiel that escaped from her owner and became stranded on a hospital window ledge.
High turnout turns dino record attempt into Tyrannosaurus wreck
Odd News // 4 hours ago
High turnout turns dino record attempt into Tyrannosaurus wreck
May 15 (UPI) -- A Canadian city's attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as dinosaurs was disqualified due to the unexpectedly high turnout.
Indiana judge rules tacos are 'Mexican-style sandwiches'
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Indiana judge rules tacos are 'Mexican-style sandwiches'
May 15 (UPI) -- An Indiana judge resolved a legal dispute surrounding a Fort Wayne strip mall by ruling that tacos and burritos "are Mexican-style sandwiches."
Stuck fox cub rescued from drain hole of discarded sink
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Stuck fox cub rescued from drain hole of discarded sink
May 15 (UPI) -- A wildlife hospital in Britain said a rescuer came to the assistance of a curious young fox that poked its head through the drain hole of a disused sink and became stuck.
Trapped puppy rescued from inside wall of California home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Trapped puppy rescued from inside wall of California home
May 14 (UPI) -- A curious puppy crawled through a small plumbing access door in her family's home and ended up having to be rescued from inside a wall.
Woman plays online lottery game by accident, wins $736,874
Odd News // 1 day ago
Woman plays online lottery game by accident, wins $736,874
May 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman won a $736,874 lottery jackpot when she played an online game by accident.
Baby gator beats the heat in Florida fountain
Odd News // 1 day ago
Baby gator beats the heat in Florida fountain
May 14 (UPI) -- A Florida woman out for her morning run came across an unexpected scene: a baby alligator beating the summer heat with a dip in a public fountain.
New York-Dublin 'Portal' shut down due to 'inappropriate behavior'
Odd News // 1 day ago
New York-Dublin 'Portal' shut down due to 'inappropriate behavior'
May 14 (UPI) -- The live stream video "Portal" connecting New York to Dublin has been temporarily switched off due to what organizers described as "instances of inappropriate behavior."
Heirloom carving returned to family thanks to social media search
Odd News // 1 day ago
Heirloom carving returned to family thanks to social media search
May 14 (UPI) -- A New York woman was reunited with a precious piece of family artwork thanks to a Facebook post that was shared hundreds of times.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Indiana judge rules tacos are 'Mexican-style sandwiches'
Indiana judge rules tacos are 'Mexican-style sandwiches'
Bison spotted wandering loose on Wisconsin highway
Bison spotted wandering loose on Wisconsin highway
New York-Dublin 'Portal' shut down due to 'inappropriate behavior'
New York-Dublin 'Portal' shut down due to 'inappropriate behavior'
Snake on a train causes delays for 2,700 passengers
Snake on a train causes delays for 2,700 passengers
Man ordered to hide his boat has vessel painted on new fence
Man ordered to hide his boat has vessel painted on new fence
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement