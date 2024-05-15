Need for car wash leads Michigan woman to $1M Mega Millions prize

Louise Adams scored a $1 million prize from a Mega Millions drawing thanks to her decision to get a car wash. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

May 15 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said her need for a car wash led to her winning a $1 million lottery prize from a Mega Millions drawing. Louise Adams, 77, of Jackson, told Michigan Lottery officials she stopped at Kelly's Express Mart on Horton Road in Jackson because she needed to wash her car.

"I play Mega Millions here and there, so when I stopped at the gas station to get a car wash, I decided to buy a ticket," Adams said.

Her ticket ended up matching the five white balls drawn in the March 26 drawing.

"A few days later, I looked up the winning numbers online and saw I'd matched five, but I didn't know how much I'd won. I took the ticket to a retailer, and the worker looked at it, wrote something on a piece of paper, and then slipped the paper across the counter to me. When I looked at it and saw $1 million written down, I was speechless! Winning truly feels like a miracle," Adams said.

The winner said she plans to share her windfall with her family.

"I still can't believe I won! All I have to say is thank goodness I decided to get a car wash that day, otherwise I wouldn't be here claiming $1 million," Adams said.

