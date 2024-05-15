Need for car wash leads Michigan woman to $1M Mega Millions prize

|Advertisement
"I play Mega Millions here and there, so when I stopped at the gas station to get a car wash, I decided to buy a ticket," Adams said.
Her ticket ended up matching the five white balls drawn in the March 26 drawing.
"A few days later, I looked up the winning numbers online and saw I'd matched five, but I didn't know how much I'd won. I took the ticket to a retailer, and the worker looked at it, wrote something on a piece of paper, and then slipped the paper across the counter to me. When I looked at it and saw $1 million written down, I was speechless! Winning truly feels like a miracle," Adams said.
The winner said she plans to share her windfall with her family.
"I still can't believe I won! All I have to say is thank goodness I decided to get a car wash that day, otherwise I wouldn't be here claiming $1 million," Adams said.