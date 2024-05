A veterinarian from England's South Essex Wildlife Hospital came to the rescue of a fox kit that ended up with its head stuck through the drain hole of a disused sink. Photo courtesy of the South Essex Wildlife Hospital/Instagram

May 15 (UPI) -- A wildlife hospital in Britain said a rescuer came to the assistance of a curious young fox that poked its head through the drain hole of a disused sink and became stuck. The South Essex Wildlife Hospital said on social media that veterinarian Tom Linsel was summoned to "help a fox cub who had somehow managed to get his head stuck in the plughole of a sink."

"Luckily, Tom is now quite experienced with this type of rescue and, with a little wiggling and patience, managed to get the cub free," the post said.

The fox kit was taken back to the wildlife hospital to be treated for injuries sustained to its paws while trying to free itself from the sink.

"Foxes always seem to find themselves in some pretty strange places, but this poor cub really did take things to a whole new level," officials wrote.