May 15, 2024 / 3:48 PM

Escaped cockatiel rescued from sixth story window ledge

By Ben Hooper
May 15 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Minnesota used a super-sized ladder truck known as the "Tower" to rescue a cockatiel that escaped from her owner and became stranded on a hospital window ledge.

The Duluth Fire Department said on social media that the cockatiel, named Nina, escaped from her owner and was located on a sixth story window ledge at St. Luke's Hospital.

Firefighters arrived with Tower 1, a truck bearing a 100-foot ladder and bucket, and went up to rescue Nina.

The firefighters were able to bring the bird safely back down to earth to be reunited with her owner.

"Thank you to St. Luke's security for the assist," the post said.

