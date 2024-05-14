Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 14 (UPI) -- A Florida woman out for her morning run came across an unexpected scene: a baby alligator beating the summer heat with a dip in a public fountain.

Lauren Shrage said she and her dog were out for their morning run in Palm Beach Gardens when she spotted something in the water in the fountain next to the Mirabella community's entrance gate.

Advertisement

She recorded video when she realized the object was actually a small alligator taking a dip in the cool water.

"Are you having a good day?" Shrage asks the gator in the video.

Shrage said a concerned neighbor eventually plucked the reptile out of the water and transported it to a more suitable body of water.