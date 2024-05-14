Advertisement
Odd News
May 14, 2024 / 1:07 PM

Bison spotted wandering loose on Wisconsin highway

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

May 14 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin sheriff's office is warning residents to be on the lookout for a bison spotted wandering loose along a highway.

The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office said the bison was spotted on County Highway E north of Ogdensburg.

Advertisement

"Use caution when driving on the roadway in the area," the sheriff's office said on social media. "If you see the [bison], do not approach it as they are unpredictable."

The post asked anyone who spots the loose animal to contact authorities.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Heirloom carving returned to family thanks to social media search
Odd News // 46 minutes ago
Heirloom carving returned to family thanks to social media search
May 14 (UPI) -- A New York woman was reunited with a precious piece of family artwork thanks to a Facebook post that was shared hundreds of times.
83-year-old woman becomes Howard University's oldest graduate
Odd News // 20 hours ago
83-year-old woman becomes Howard University's oldest graduate
May 13 (UPI) -- An 83-year-old woman became Howard University's oldest-ever gradate when she walked across the stage to receive her doctoral degree in divinity.
Man inserts 243 thumbtacks into a cork board in one minute
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Man inserts 243 thumbtacks into a cork board in one minute
May 13 (UPI) -- Serial record-breaker David Rush recaptured one of his lost Guinness World Records titles by inserting 243 thumbtacks into a cork board in one minute.
Snake on a train causes delays for 2,700 passengers
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Snake on a train causes delays for 2,700 passengers
May 13 (UPI) -- The East Japan Railroad Co. said about 2,700 passengers experienced delays when a snake was spotted about a commuter train.
Virginia man stops to buy chicken, wins $500,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Virginia man stops to buy chicken, wins $500,000 lottery prize
May 13 (UPI) -- A Virginia man made a stop at the grocery store to buy some chicken and walked out with a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $500,000.
Man ordered to hide his boat has vessel painted on new fence
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man ordered to hide his boat has vessel painted on new fence
May 13 (UPI) -- A California man ordered by his city to conceal the boat parked in his driveway with a fence hired his artist neighbor to paint a photo-realistic image of the vessel in an act of rebellious compliance.
Collection of 2,022 jigsaw puzzles earns Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Collection of 2,022 jigsaw puzzles earns Guinness World Record
May 13 (UPI) -- An Indiana couple earned a Guinness World Record for their collection of 2,022 jigsaw puzzles.
Man jumps into water to rescue dog, gets rescued by firefighters
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man jumps into water to rescue dog, gets rescued by firefighters
May 13 (UPI) -- Authorities in New York's Long Island region said a man who jumped into the water to rescue his dog ended up needing to be rescued by firefighters.
Man rescues waterslide from defunct theme park in Ohio
Odd News // 3 days ago
Man rescues waterslide from defunct theme park in Ohio
May 10 (UPI) -- A fan of Ohio's defunct Coney Island theme park decided to keep a small part of the attraction's memory alive by purchasing an entire waterslide.
'Star Wars' fan wins big lottery jackpot on franchise holiday
Odd News // 3 days ago
'Star Wars' fan wins big lottery jackpot on franchise holiday
May 10 (UPI) -- The Force was strong with a Massachusetts man when he scored a $5.37 million lottery jackpot on Star Wars Day.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man ordered to hide his boat has vessel painted on new fence
Man ordered to hide his boat has vessel painted on new fence
'Pandas' at Chinese zoo are chow chow dogs in disguise
'Pandas' at Chinese zoo are chow chow dogs in disguise
Snake on a train causes delays for 2,700 passengers
Snake on a train causes delays for 2,700 passengers
83-year-old woman becomes Howard University's oldest graduate
83-year-old woman becomes Howard University's oldest graduate
106-year-old man becomes world's oldest skydiver
106-year-old man becomes world's oldest skydiver
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement