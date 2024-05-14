Bison spotted wandering loose on Wisconsin highway

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe May 14 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin sheriff's office is warning residents to be on the lookout for a bison spotted wandering loose along a highway. The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office said the bison was spotted on County Highway E north of Ogdensburg. Advertisement "Use caution when driving on the roadway in the area," the sheriff's office said on social media. "If you see the [bison], do not approach it as they are unpredictable." The post asked anyone who spots the loose animal to contact authorities. Read More 83-year-old woman becomes Howard University's oldest graduate Man inserts 243 thumbtacks into a cork board in one minute Snake on a train causes delays for 2,700 passengers