Bison spotted wandering loose on Wisconsin highway

May 14 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin sheriff's office is warning residents to be on the lookout for a bison spotted wandering loose along a highway.

The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office said the bison was spotted on County Highway E north of Ogdensburg.

"Use caution when driving on the roadway in the area," the sheriff's office said on social media. "If you see the [bison], do not approach it as they are unpredictable."

The post asked anyone who spots the loose animal to contact authorities.