Advertisement
Odd News
May 14, 2024 / 2:15 PM

New York-Dublin 'Portal' shut down due to 'inappropriate behavior'

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

May 14 (UPI) -- The live stream video Portal connecting New York to Dublin has been temporarily switched off due to what organizers described as "instances of inappropriate behavior."

The Portal, designed by artist Benediktas Gylys, went live Wednesday and streamed real-time video between New York's Flatiron South Public Plaza and North Earl Street in Dublin.

Advertisement

The installation's sponsors, Flatiron NoMad Partnership, the New York City Department of Transportation's Art Program and the Simons Foundation, shut the 24-hour video feed off Tuesday after several incidents of "inappropriate behavior."

"The overwhelming majority of visitors have behaved appropriately and experienced the sense of joy and connectedness that this work of public art is intended to evoke," the Flatiron NoMad Partnership said in a statement provided to WABC-TV. "Instances of inappropriate behavior have come from a very small minority of Portal visitors and have been amplified on social media."

Reported instances of "inappropriate behavior" included swearing, nudity and display of images from the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

TikTok user Ava Louise posted a video to the platform showing her flashing her breasts to the Portal shortly before the announced shut-off.

Advertisement

"I thought the people of Dublin deserved to see my two New York homegrown potatoes," Louise says in the video.

Another video shared on social media showed a woman grinding on the screen in Dublin before being taken away by police.

"Basically she was there for about 20 minutes very drunk and was slapping and grinding against the portal before guards stepped in," the filmer said.

The Dublin City Council said it is investigating solutions to curb inappropriate behavior on the Irish side of the video feed.

The Flatiron NoMad Partnership said solutions being considered include software updates to block certain images from being broadcast, increasing on-site staff and erecting barriers to prevent visitors from getting too close to the camera and screen.

Organizers said they plan to have the Portal back up and running by the end of the week.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Heirloom carving returned to family thanks to social media search
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Heirloom carving returned to family thanks to social media search
May 14 (UPI) -- A New York woman was reunited with a precious piece of family artwork thanks to a Facebook post that was shared hundreds of times.
Bison spotted wandering loose on Wisconsin highway
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Bison spotted wandering loose on Wisconsin highway
May 14 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin sheriff's office is warning residents to be on the lookout for a bison spotted wandering loose along a highway.
83-year-old woman becomes Howard University's oldest graduate
Odd News // 22 hours ago
83-year-old woman becomes Howard University's oldest graduate
May 13 (UPI) -- An 83-year-old woman became Howard University's oldest-ever gradate when she walked across the stage to receive her doctoral degree in divinity.
Man inserts 243 thumbtacks into a cork board in one minute
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Man inserts 243 thumbtacks into a cork board in one minute
May 13 (UPI) -- Serial record-breaker David Rush recaptured one of his lost Guinness World Records titles by inserting 243 thumbtacks into a cork board in one minute.
Snake on a train causes delays for 2,700 passengers
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Snake on a train causes delays for 2,700 passengers
May 13 (UPI) -- The East Japan Railroad Co. said about 2,700 passengers experienced delays when a snake was spotted about a commuter train.
Virginia man stops to buy chicken, wins $500,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Virginia man stops to buy chicken, wins $500,000 lottery prize
May 13 (UPI) -- A Virginia man made a stop at the grocery store to buy some chicken and walked out with a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $500,000.
Man ordered to hide his boat has vessel painted on new fence
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man ordered to hide his boat has vessel painted on new fence
May 13 (UPI) -- A California man ordered by his city to conceal the boat parked in his driveway with a fence hired his artist neighbor to paint a photo-realistic image of the vessel in an act of rebellious compliance.
Collection of 2,022 jigsaw puzzles earns Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Collection of 2,022 jigsaw puzzles earns Guinness World Record
May 13 (UPI) -- An Indiana couple earned a Guinness World Record for their collection of 2,022 jigsaw puzzles.
Man jumps into water to rescue dog, gets rescued by firefighters
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man jumps into water to rescue dog, gets rescued by firefighters
May 13 (UPI) -- Authorities in New York's Long Island region said a man who jumped into the water to rescue his dog ended up needing to be rescued by firefighters.
Man rescues waterslide from defunct theme park in Ohio
Odd News // 3 days ago
Man rescues waterslide from defunct theme park in Ohio
May 10 (UPI) -- A fan of Ohio's defunct Coney Island theme park decided to keep a small part of the attraction's memory alive by purchasing an entire waterslide.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man ordered to hide his boat has vessel painted on new fence
Man ordered to hide his boat has vessel painted on new fence
'Pandas' at Chinese zoo are chow chow dogs in disguise
'Pandas' at Chinese zoo are chow chow dogs in disguise
Snake on a train causes delays for 2,700 passengers
Snake on a train causes delays for 2,700 passengers
83-year-old woman becomes Howard University's oldest graduate
83-year-old woman becomes Howard University's oldest graduate
Bison spotted wandering loose on Wisconsin highway
Bison spotted wandering loose on Wisconsin highway
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement