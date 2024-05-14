New York-Dublin 'Portal' shut down due to 'inappropriate behavior'

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 14 (UPI) -- The live stream video Portal connecting New York to Dublin has been temporarily switched off due to what organizers described as "instances of inappropriate behavior."

The Portal, designed by artist Benediktas Gylys, went live Wednesday and streamed real-time video between New York's Flatiron South Public Plaza and North Earl Street in Dublin.

The installation's sponsors, Flatiron NoMad Partnership, the New York City Department of Transportation's Art Program and the Simons Foundation, shut the 24-hour video feed off Tuesday after several incidents of "inappropriate behavior."

"The overwhelming majority of visitors have behaved appropriately and experienced the sense of joy and connectedness that this work of public art is intended to evoke," the Flatiron NoMad Partnership said in a statement provided to WABC-TV. "Instances of inappropriate behavior have come from a very small minority of Portal visitors and have been amplified on social media."

Reported instances of "inappropriate behavior" included swearing, nudity and display of images from the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

TikTok user Ava Louise posted a video to the platform showing her flashing her breasts to the Portal shortly before the announced shut-off.

"I thought the people of Dublin deserved to see my two New York homegrown potatoes," Louise says in the video.

Another video shared on social media showed a woman grinding on the screen in Dublin before being taken away by police.

"Basically she was there for about 20 minutes very drunk and was slapping and grinding against the portal before guards stepped in," the filmer said.

The Dublin City Council said it is investigating solutions to curb inappropriate behavior on the Irish side of the video feed.

The Flatiron NoMad Partnership said solutions being considered include software updates to block certain images from being broadcast, increasing on-site staff and erecting barriers to prevent visitors from getting too close to the camera and screen.

Organizers said they plan to have the Portal back up and running by the end of the week.