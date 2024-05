Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 14 (UPI) -- A curious puppy crawled through a small plumbing access door in her family's home and ended up having to be rescued from inside a wall.

The Orange County Fire Authority said on social media that the puppy, named Faye, crawled through the plumbing access opening and ended up trapped underneath the bathtub in her family's Garden Grove home for about 2 hours.

Firefighters ended up using a hammer to punch a hole in a wall so Faye could escape from the house's innards.

"This pup was pretty happy to see the firefighters' friendly faces and reunite with loved ones," fire officials wrote. "According to the family, Faye is probably already planning her next bit of mischief. Who knows ... maybe we'll see her again soon!"