Russell Gomes made a stop to buy chicken after work and ended up winning a $500,000 lottery prize. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

May 13 (UPI) -- A Virginia man made a stop at the grocery store to buy some chicken and walked out with a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $500,000. Russell Gomes of South Boston told Virginia Lottery officials he had just finished work when he stopped at the Food Lion on Halifax Road in South Boston to buy some chicken.

Gomes decided to buy a Magnificent 7s lottery ticket while in the store and he scratched it off in the parking lot, revealing the $500,000 top prize.

"I really didn't believe it," Gomes told lottery officials. "It feels great!"

Gomes said his winnings will pay for his upcoming vacation plans.