Snake on a train causes delays for 2,700 passengers

May 13 (UPI) -- The East Japan Railroad Co. said about 2,700 passengers experienced delays when a snake was spotted about a commuter train. The company said a passenger on a JR Yamanote Line train in Tokyo informed personnel at Shibuya Station on Sunday that a snake had been spotted in the eighth car of the 11-car train.

The train was stopped at Komagome Station and passengers were evacuated so staff could search for the stowaway serpent.

The snake was not located and the train was returned to service after about 15 minutes, but passengers were kept out of the car where the sighting was reported.

The train made its last stop at Osaki Station and was then taken to a maintenance center in Shinagawa Ward to be thoroughly searched.

An employee found the nearly 8-inch snake hiding under a seat in the car.

The animal was turned over to police, who identified it as a young, non-venomous Japanese rat snake. Officials said the snake would be released in the wild.

Railroad officials said about 2,700 passengers experienced brief delays as a result of the sighting.

